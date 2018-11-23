Kinaxis (KXS) Lifted to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have C$88.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.72.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$63.40 and a 12-month high of C$100.68.

In other Kinaxis news, Director J. Ian Giffen bought 3,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$65.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,000.00. Also, insider Paul Carreiro bought 1,100 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.20 per share, with a total value of C$73,920.00. Insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $495,840 in the last ninety days.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

