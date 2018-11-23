Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,028.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 447.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,404,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,364 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35,520.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,097,000 after acquiring an additional 917,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,758,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,701,978,000 after acquiring an additional 802,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $41,120,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $563,814.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,458. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

