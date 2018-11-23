Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

WM opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $93.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/keybank-national-association-oh-increases-stake-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.