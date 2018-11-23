Keybank National Association OH Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,846,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 292.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 506,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $72.14 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

Emcor Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

