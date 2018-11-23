Kevin Rubin Sells 8,500 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $501,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.06 and a beta of 0.99. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5,621.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alteryx from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

