Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 1,500 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $55,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 8,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,368. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $269.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

