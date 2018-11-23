Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 8,500 Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $31,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BSGM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,775. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioSig Technologies stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BSGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of BioSig Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSGM. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSig Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

