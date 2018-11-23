Kenmare Resources (KMR) Price Target Raised to GBX 410 at Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

LON:KMR traded down GBX 3.83 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 196.17 ($2.56). 30,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,552. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 236.75 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.75 ($4.60).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products.

