KB Financial Group (KB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

KB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.59. 994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,665. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,306,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,723,000 after buying an additional 987,646 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,247,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,206,000 after buying an additional 562,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 340,157 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5,694.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 175,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

