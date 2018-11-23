Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $144.11 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 483,983 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $144,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,925,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,967,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,439,000 after acquiring an additional 465,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 138,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $46.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of DCP opened at $35.27 on Friday. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.23). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 588.68%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

