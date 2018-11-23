Karen Schmitt Sells 31,500 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) EVP Karen Schmitt sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MHLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 33,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Get Maiden alerts:

MHLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maiden in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maiden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 140.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/karen-schmitt-sells-31500-shares-of-maiden-holdings-ltd-mhld-stock.html.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.