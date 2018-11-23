JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Beigene (BGNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Beigene has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. Beigene’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene will post -9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $508,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $621,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,376. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beigene by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after buying an additional 6,130,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after buying an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 1,214.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the third quarter worth about $314,859,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Beigene by 12.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,175,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

