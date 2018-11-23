JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (JST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JST. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.33 ($56.20).

Shares of ETR JST traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €30.75 ($35.76). The stock had a trading volume of 36,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €27.20 ($31.63) and a fifty-two week high of €47.50 ($55.23).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

