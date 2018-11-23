Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.62 Million Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

