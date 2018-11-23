Jonathan E. Michael Buys 10,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,785,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,963,000 after purchasing an additional 432,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,363,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,761,000 after purchasing an additional 312,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,889,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,215,000 after purchasing an additional 118,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jonathan E. Michael Buys 10,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/jonathan-e-michael-buys-10000-shares-of-ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-stock.html.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.