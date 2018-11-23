Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 109 ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 108 ($1.41) by GBX 1 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 3,059 ($39.97) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

In related news, insider John Walker bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,579 ($46.77) per share, for a total transaction of £429.48 ($561.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $116,928 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target (down from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,827.78 ($50.02).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

