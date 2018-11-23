Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales. Also, the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends.J&J has raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook thrice this year. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions will continue to drive top-line growth. J&J enjoys a robust multi-year pipeline of new drugs and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.97.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,805 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,675,000. Boulegeris Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 130,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

