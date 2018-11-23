Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.49 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Lam Research worth $34,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Lam Research by 21.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $283.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.22.

LRCX opened at $144.52 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/jennison-associates-llc-has-34-49-million-position-in-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.