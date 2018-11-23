Jennison Associates LLC Has $31.78 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,964 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $31,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $90,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.88 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

