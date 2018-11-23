Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.98 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,447 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.73% of Stamps.com worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Stamps.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 29.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.49, for a total transaction of $556,447.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,973,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

