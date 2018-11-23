Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,413,166 Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,413,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,451,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,753,000 after buying an additional 507,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,014,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 1,695,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after buying an additional 617,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,281,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 314,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet raised Horizon Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Pharma from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Horizon Pharma PLC has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $23.38.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Horizon Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Pharma news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $8,795,794.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,702.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

