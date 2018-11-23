Jason Industries (JASN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jason Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ JASN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Jason Industries has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Research analysts predict that Jason Industries will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $380,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffry N. Quinn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JASN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Jason Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jason Industries by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Jason Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jason Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 91,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jason Industries by 3,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 714,329 shares in the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

