Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 409,074 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,869,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.70% of Monster Beverage worth $225,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 145,812 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

