Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 578,110 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $212,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Best Buy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 40,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In other news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $493,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 26,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $2,106,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,711 shares of company stock worth $6,081,426 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $62.09 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

