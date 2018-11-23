Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 58.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-1-50-million-stake-in-invesco-emerging-markets-sovereign-debt-etf-pcy.html.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.