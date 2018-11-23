Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,760,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,771,000 after buying an additional 2,060,565 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 171.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,049,000 after buying an additional 1,584,672 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,472,000 after buying an additional 596,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,329,000 after buying an additional 581,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,318,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $25,920,405.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $91,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 937,924 shares of company stock worth $118,291,554. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $124.11 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

