Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 35,277 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.37 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

