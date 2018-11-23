James River Group (JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.60. James River Group has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. James River Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in James River Group by 3,981.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

