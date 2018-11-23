Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

JEC stock opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,572 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

