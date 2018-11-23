iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21,325.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 550,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,635,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,238,000 after acquiring an additional 473,811 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,516,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,347,000 after acquiring an additional 136,812 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4,104.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,776,000 after acquiring an additional 76,968 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

