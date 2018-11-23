iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Stake Decreased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 226.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 185,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 261.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

