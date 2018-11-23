IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.64.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

