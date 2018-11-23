Intu Properties (INTU) PT Lowered to GBX 190

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 190.36 ($2.49).

INTU stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 191.10 ($2.50). 2,399,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

