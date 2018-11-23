Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark J. Brookner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Mark J. Brookner sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Mark J. Brookner sold 2,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Mark J. Brookner sold 625 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $80,312.50.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Mark J. Brookner sold 4,375 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $511,087.50.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.65. 6,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,970. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $190,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

