Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Insider Sells $333,451.86 in Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) insider Elissa Fink sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $333,451.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,886.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elissa Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $276,775.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $107.61 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

