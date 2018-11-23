Insider Selling: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Director Sells $50,046.60 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LUV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 87,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,259. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,674 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the airline’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,478 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/insider-selling-southwest-airlines-co-luv-director-sells-50046-60-in-stock.html.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.