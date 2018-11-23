Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider Sells $649,277.88 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $649,277.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NOW opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.56, a PEG ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,082 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 27.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,783,000 after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,663,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,871,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

