Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $688,740.20 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.62, for a total value of $688,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,760.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Parker Harris sold 5,710 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $753,263.20.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $770,813.67.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $747,684.12.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $800,339.54.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $849,339.92.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $905,079.28.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.69, for a total value of $872,012.59.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $871,155.94.

salesforce.com stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.84.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

