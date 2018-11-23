Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Director Sells $234,256.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $234,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

