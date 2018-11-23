Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (FIVN) President Sells $550,200.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,566.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Five9 stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.65, a PEG ratio of 96.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after buying an additional 406,173 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

