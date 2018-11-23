Insider Buying: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Acquires 97,523 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 97,523 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $287,692.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,913,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,495,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Grain Co Continental bought 84,902 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $245,366.78.

On Monday, November 12th, Grain Co Continental bought 37,701 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $102,169.71.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Grain Co Continental bought 48,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $155,117.22.

On Thursday, August 30th, Grain Co Continental bought 123,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $397,330.59.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Grain Co Continental bought 23,037 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $66,576.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $2.90 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIBT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on RiceBran Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter valued at $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 439,000 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/insider-buying-ricebran-technologies-ribt-major-shareholder-acquires-97523-shares-of-stock.html.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.