Insider Buying: Covia Holdings (CVIA) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Director William E. Conway bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVIA stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Covia Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the third quarter worth $110,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth $158,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVIA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Covia Holdings (CVIA) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/insider-buying-covia-holdings-cvia-director-buys-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Covia

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.