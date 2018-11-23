Innospec (IOSP) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Innospec alerts:

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,570,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,497,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innospec by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.