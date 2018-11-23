ING Groep NV Invests $264,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stock

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 122.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 177,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $14,059,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $98.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James Corbett sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $393,869.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $136,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,140. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Barclays upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

