ING Groep NV Buys New Position in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 90,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $224,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,433,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Qorvo stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

