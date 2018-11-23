ING Groep NV Buys 2,809 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

