Infinipay Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (IFP)

Infinipay (CURRENCY:IFP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Infinipay has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. Infinipay has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Infinipay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinipay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001111 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000452 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 157.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Infinipay Profile

Infinipay (IFP) is a coin. Infinipay’s total supply is 1,629,086 coins. Infinipay’s official Twitter account is @infinipay . The official website for Infinipay is www.infinipay.co

Infinipay Coin Trading

Infinipay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinipay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinipay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinipay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

