iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded iKang Healthcare Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

KANG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 1,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. iKang Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.24 million during the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iKang Healthcare Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

iKang Healthcare Group Company Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Medical Examinations, and Other Medical Services and Dental Services. The company offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab test, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

