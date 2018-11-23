IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,421,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $85.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

IBKC stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

