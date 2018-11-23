Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.41.

Shares of H opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.28. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,828 shares of company stock worth $20,902,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/hyatt-hotels-co-h-shares-sold-by-capital-fund-management-s-a.html.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.